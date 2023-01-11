Supreme Court Collegium recommends 9 names for HC judges, approves proposal for elevation of one in Bombay

The Supreme Court Collegium first recommended Naik on October 3, 2019 and then reiterated its decision on March 2, 2021 and September 1, 2021.

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the names of nine judges for appointment at five High Courts, reiterating their decision to appoint advocate Nagendra Ramachandra Naik as a judge of the Karnataka High Court for the third time.

The Collegium made recommendations for the high courts of Karnataka, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh and Gauhati. It also approved the proposal for the elevation of Advocate Neela Kedar Gokhale as judge of the Bombay High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 10 January 2023, has, on reconsideration, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for the elevation of Shri Nagendra Ramachandra Naik, Advocate, as Judge in the Karnataka High Court," the Collegium's statement said.

Ramachandra Dattatray Huddar was the second judicial officer, other than Naik, recommended for appointment as judge of the Karnataka High Court. Both Huddar and Naik belong to the Scheduled Caste community.

The Centre is likely to accept the Collegium's recommendation if the decision has been reiterated, despite having returned 19 names earlier on November 28, 2022, per The Indian Express.

They recommended Judicial Officers Aribam Guneshwar Sharma and Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui for Manipur, P Venkata Jyothirmai and V Gopalakrishna Rao for Andhra Pradesh and Mridul Kumar Kalita for Gauhati.

Kabui, if accepted by the Centre, will be the first woman from the Scheduled Tribe community to become a judge of the Manipur High Court.

The Collegium comprises Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices S. K. Kaul, K. M. Joseph, Mukesh Shah and Ajay Rastogi.