Supreme Court Collegium recommends 4 advocates as High Court Judges amid Centre objections

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended four advocates as judges for Bombay, Madras, and Karnataka High Courts, aiming to enhance representation for women, marginalised communities and tax experts, despite objections from the Union Department of Justice.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of four advocates as judges to the Bombay, Madras and Karnataka High Courts, overriding objections from the Union Department of Justice. The proposed elevations aim to increase representation for women, marginalised communities and tax experts in constitutional courts.

The recommended advocates are Manjusha Ajay Deshpande for Bombay High Court, and N Senthilkumar and G Arul Murugan for Madras High Court. Both proposals were initiated in August-September last year. For Karnataka High Court, the collegium proposed the appointment of KV Aravind in August last year.

The Collegium, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, evaluated the candidates' qualifications and contributions.

The recommendation for the elevation of Manjusha Ajay Deshpande to the Bombay High Court had undergone a thorough assessment process. The Chief Justices and Governors of Maharashtra and Goa supported the recommendation.

However, the Supreme Court Collegium deferred its decision initially to seek a report from the acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay, addressing concerns raised by the government in the file.

The Collegium consulted judges of the Supreme Court familiar with the affairs of the Bombay High Court to ascertain Deshpande's fitness and suitability for the position.

ALSO READ | SC grants bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in 2002 Gujarat riots case

Bombay HC's Deshpande has over 32 years of experience since 1991 and expertise in constitutional and service matters, with the Collegium highlighting the potential to improve the representation of women on the Bombay High Court bench.

“In our assessment, the candidate is a competent lawyer. She has been in practice, since 1991, for over 32 years. The candidate is well-versed in several branches of law, particularly in constitutional and service matters. Her elevation would add to the representation of women on the bench of Bombay HC, particularly amongst women lawyers practising before the bench in Aurangabad," the Collegium's resolution read, per a Times of India report.

Senthilkumar and Murugan's appointments, both belonging to marginalised communities (Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Class, respectively), were approved by the Collegium , despite objections from the Department of Justice. The collegium cited the importance of fostering "greater representation to marginalised communities within the higher judiciary."

ALSO READ | Supreme Court to address marital rape criminalisation in India with three-judge bench

In Aravind's case, his 23 years of bar experience with appearances in 567 reported judgments were commended, particularly in the context of a considerable amount of tax litigation before the Karnataka High Court. The Collegium emphasised the necessity for specialised judges with domain experience in tax law, which intersects with various other branches of law.

"We have scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record. We have considered the observations of the Department of Justice in the file. Nothing adverse to the integrity or character of Aravind has been noticed," the resolution read.

They went on to add, "There is a considerable amount of tax litigation before the Karnataka High Court. There is a need for specialised judges having domain experience in this branch of law. Tax law is integrally connected with various other branches of law including commercial, corporate and personal law."

With agency inputs.