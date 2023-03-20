SC calls plea seeking registration of live-in relationships a 'hare-brained' idea

The plea sought direction from the Centre to formulate rules for the registration of live-in relationships, citing an increase in crimes like rape and murder allegedly by live-in partners.

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the framing of guidelines for registration of every live-in relationship with the Centre on Monday. During the hearing, the bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala questioned the intent of the petitioner and termed their petitions "hare-brained".

"Are you trying to foster the security of these people or not let people be in live-in relationships? Costs should be imposed on these petitions. Just hare-brained petitions; that is all," CJI Chandrachud was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying before dismissing the plea.

To this, the counsel replied that the petitioner wanted the relationship to be registered to enhance their social security, PTI reported.

"What does the Centre has to do with the registration of live-in relationships? What kind of hare-brained idea is this? It is high time this court start imposing the cost on petitioners who file these kinds of PILs. Dismissed," the bench said.

What was the PIL about?

It sought direction from the Centre to formulate rules for the registration of live-in relationships, citing an increase in crimes like rape and murder allegedly by live-in partners. The plea also called for creating a "database to find out the exact number of people who are in live-in relationships in the country".

The PIL said registration of live-in relationships would lead to accurate information being available to both the live-in partners about each other and also to the government about each of them regarding their marital status, criminal history and other relevant details.

Besides the increase in crimes like rape and murder, the plea said there has been a "huge increase in false rape cases filed by women wherein they claim to be living in live-in relationships with the accused, and it is always difficult for the courts to find out from the evidence whether the fact of living in live-in relationships is proved by the backing of evidence.

(With inputs from agencies)