Will take up land allotment for lawyers' chambers issue with Centre, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will take up the land allotment for lawyers' chambers issue with the government. It was hearing a plea that was moved by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to convert 1.33 acre land allotted to the apex court for the construction of the chambers.

The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising justices SK Kaul and PS Narasimha, asked Vikas Singh, the President of the SCBA, how a judicial order can be passed to take over the land for the chambers' allotment. "Lawyers are part of us.... But can we use our own judicial powers to safeguard our own people? It seems like the Supreme Court is exercising its own judicial powers to meet its own needs..," the Bench said.

The bench also said that the court must be trusted to take it up on the administrative side with the government. "A signal must not go to the government that we can bulldoze their authority by passing judicial orders," the bench said.

The Chief Justice of India said that the Centre engages with the Supreme Court on the administrative side and the issue can be brought forth to it. "For example, for the e-courts project, the government allotted us Rs 7,000 crore because they said that we need it," the bench said.

Singh then thanked the SC bench on behalf of the entire bar. "We are extremely grateful. The entire bar is with the institution and we will not do anything to undermine the majesty of the institution irrespective of whatever happens in this case," he said.

However, Singh added that his reservation is that the bar as well as other stakeholders will not be a part of any such administrative consultation. Referring to the Delhi High Court, he said it had taken some land for its expansion and urged the Supreme Court to adopt a similar approach.

The Supreme Court Advocate on Record Association (SCAORA) also sought to be a part of the proceedings and intervene in the issue.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, who was appearing for the SCAORA, said several advocates on record were in need of chambers. Manan Kumar Mishra, the Bar Council of India Chairperson, submitted there is a need for space for the bar body.

Attorney General R Venkataramani said flexibility of the administrative side would be beneficial for the issue. "The administrative side discussions can go a long way. On the judicial side, I may lose the capacity to be a neutral mediator," he said.

The top court reserved its order after hearing the submissions.

With inputs from PTI