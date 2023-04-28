SC Bar Association criticises BCI for opposing same-sex marriage hearing

On April 23, the BCI passed a resolution opposing the legal recognition of same-sex marriages, requesting the Supreme Court to leave the matter to the Parliament, as it had widespread ramifications on socio-religious traditions.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday termed the Bar Council of India's (BCI) resolution opposing hearings on the same-sex marriage case as "highly inappropriate." The bar association passed a unanimous resolution on April 28 criticising the BCI's take.

The SCBA, which represents lawyers who practice in the Supreme Court of India, said that it was "highly inappropriate for the BCI" to issue a public statement and oppose the hearing of the matter before the Supreme Court.

According to reports, the BCI asserted that it was "the mouthpiece of the common man" and claimed that over 99.9 percent of people in the country were against the concept of same-sex marriage.

The Executive Committee of the SCBA passed a resolution expressing its disagreement with the BCI's approach and emphasized that it is the Court's responsibility to decide whether to hear the case or leave it to Parliament.

It is the duty of the court to hear and decide if it should be left to the wisdom of the Parliament, the SCBA argued.

However, the SCBA made it clear that despite its criticism of the BCI's stance, its resolution should not be interpreted as taking sides in the case or supporting or opposing the petitioners.

We are neither supporting, nor opposing petitioners in the same-sex marriage case, the SCBA said.

The case seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages is being heard by a Constitution Bench consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Justices SK Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha.

The bench has already heard arguments for six days and is scheduled to resume the hearing on May 3.