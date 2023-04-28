SC Bar Association criticises BCI for opposing same-sex marriage hearing

On April 23, the BCI passed a resolution opposing the legal recognition of same-sex marriages, requesting the Supreme Court to leave the matter to the Parliament, as it had widespread ramifications on socio-religious traditions.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday termed the Bar Council of India's (BCI) resolution opposing hearings on the same-sex marriage case as "highly inappropriate." The bar association passed a unanimous resolution on April 28 criticising the BCI's take.

The SCBA, which represents lawyers who practice in the Supreme Court of India, said that it was "highly inappropriate for the BCI" to issue a public statement and oppose the hearing of the matter before the Supreme Court.

On April 23, the BCI passed a resolution opposing the legal recognition of same-sex marriages, requesting the Supreme Court to leave the matter to the Parliament, as it had widespread ramifications on socio-religious traditions.