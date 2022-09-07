By CNBCTV18.com

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will fix the timeline for hearing the contentious issue of the scope of powers of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services on September 27. The apex court also said that the five-judge Bench in the case will be a "green bench" and no papers will be used in hearing the issue.

The Bench which has Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha, will be headed by Justice DY Chandrachud. Justice Chandrachud said there will be no use of paper and directed the registry to scan all the relevant material, including books, case laws and written submissions. The bench asked advocates Shadan Farasat and Parmesh Mishra, appearing for the Delhi government and the Centre, respectively, to get their compilations ready and submit them to the court master for scanning and circulation.

The Bench said it would tentatively start the hearing on the matter concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government by mid-October.

The observation came after lawyers said a Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit will start hearing from September 13 pleas on the validity of the Centre's decision to grant 10 percent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and jobs through the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2019. The bench was informed that many senior lawyers appearing in the Delhi-Centre row case will be arguing in the EWS matter as well and they should therefore be accommodated.

On August 22, the top court had said a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud has been set up to hear the matter of control of services in Delhi. The matter had been referred to a Constitution bench on May 6. The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution bench which elaborately dealt with all other legal questions.

With inputs from PTI