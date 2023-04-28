The court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the case within three weeks.

The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government as to why gangster-turned -politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were paraded and not taken to the hospital directly in an ambulance. The court raised the question while hearing a petition seeking an independent probe into the killing of the gangster.

The Supreme Court also directed the UP government to file a status report on the steps taken after the killing of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf, within three weeks. It also sought a status report on the recent encounter killing of Atiq’s son, Asad Ahmad.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead outside a hospital in Prayagraj while being taken for a medical examination on April 15. His son Asad was killed on April 13 during an encounter in Jhansi while trying to escape. Asad's aide Ghulam was also shot dead. Both of them were suspects in the murder case of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj.