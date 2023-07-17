Supreme Court asks Delhi LG, CM to decide on DERC chief, says 'rise above bickering'

Harish Salve, appearing for Delhi LG, told the court that he will advise the same to the latter. On the other hand, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, told the court, "Not very hopeful on finding a common candidate, being realistic."
The Supreme Court on Monday suggested Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to decide on the name of the Chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).
The top court said, "They (LG and CM) are constitutional functionaries, they have to rise above bickering. We do not want to step into this, we want both sides to arrive at a solution."
Harish Salve, appearing for Delhi LG, told the court that he will advise the same to the latter. On the other hand, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, told the court, "Not very hopeful on finding a common candidate, being realistic."
The appointment of the DERC chairman is the latest flashpoint between the Delhi government and the LG's office, following the Centre's ordinance on control of services. The AAP has challenged the ordinance in the Supreme Court.
The LG had appointed retired Allahbad high court Judge Umesh Kumar as the DERC Chairperson on June 21.
With inputs from PTI
First Published: Jul 17, 2023 2:45 PM IST
