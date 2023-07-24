CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeindia NewsSC asks Delhi govt to pay Rs 415 crore for Delhi Meerut RRTS, says 'you're spending crores in ads'

    SC asks Delhi govt to pay Rs 415 crore for Delhi-Meerut RRTS, says 'you're spending crores in ads'

    SC asks Delhi govt to pay Rs 415 crore for Delhi-Meerut RRTS, says 'you're spending crores in ads'
    1 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 12:34:26 PM IST (Published)

    The Delhi government had expressed its inability to contribute funds for the common project after which the apex court had directed it to place on record funds spent on advertisements in the last three years.

    The Delhi government on Monday agreed to release Rs 415 crore for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in two months following Supreme Court's order. A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that the Aam Aadmi Party government has spent Rs 1,100 crore on advertisements in the last three years.

    The apex court told the Delhi government, "You'll have to pay your share in the RRTS project. If over Rs 1,000 crore can be spent on advertisements in three years, infrastructure projects can surely be financed. Why are you not releasing funds for RRTS project? You're spending crores on advertisements."
    The Delhi government had expressed its inability to contribute funds for the common project after which the apex court had directed it to place on record funds spent on advertisements in the last three years.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    DelhiDelhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit SystemSupreme Court

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    Jul 24, 2023 IST8 Min Read

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Beyond Binaries | Opposition Unity — here's how the Congress' decision to support AAP on Delhi Ordinance paved the way for a greater cooperation

    Beyond Binaries | Opposition Unity — here's how the Congress' decision to support AAP on Delhi Ordinance paved the way for a greater cooperation

    Jul 22, 2023 IST4 Min Read

    Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'

    Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'

    Jul 22, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X