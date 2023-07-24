SC asks Delhi govt to pay Rs 415 crore for Delhi-Meerut RRTS, says 'you're spending crores in ads'

The Delhi government had expressed its inability to contribute funds for the common project after which the apex court had directed it to place on record funds spent on advertisements in the last three years.

The Delhi government on Monday agreed to release Rs 415 crore for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in two months following Supreme Court's order. A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that the Aam Aadmi Party government has spent Rs 1,100 crore on advertisements in the last three years.

The apex court told the Delhi government, "You'll have to pay your share in the RRTS project. If over Rs 1,000 crore can be spent on advertisements in three years, infrastructure projects can surely be financed. Why are you not releasing funds for RRTS project? You're spending crores on advertisements."

The Delhi government had expressed its inability to contribute funds for the common project after which the apex court had directed it to place on record funds spent on advertisements in the last three years.