Article 370 case: Supreme Court reserves verdict following marathon 16 day hearing

Article 370 case: Supreme Court reserves verdict following marathon 16-day hearing

Article 370 abrogation: A five-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, brought the hearings to a close on Tuesday, September 5. The case delved into multiple facets, including the constitutional validity of the government's decision on August 5, 2019, to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Profile image

By Anand Singha  Sept 5, 2023 7:14:03 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Article 370 case: Supreme Court reserves verdict following marathon 16-day hearing

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday (September 5) reserved its judgment in the Article 370 case, marking the culmination of a gruelling 16-day hearing. The case revolves around the challenge posed to the central government's decision in 2019 to revoke the special status previously granted to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B.R. Gavai, and Surya Kant, brought the extensive hearings to a close as they reserved their verdict following the concluding arguments from senior advocates representing both sides.


Simply put, reserving verdict means that the court has decided that it needs time to consider the details of the case before reaching a verdict.

The marathon hearing witnessed presentations from legal luminaries, including Kapil Sibal, Gopal Subramanium, Rajeev Dhavan, Zaffar Shah, Dushyant Dave, and others, who put forth their rejoinder arguments on the last day of proceedings.

During the announcement, the Supreme Court offered an opportunity for lawyers representing the petitioners and respondents to submit written submissions, not exceeding two pages, within the next three days.

The case delved into multiple facets, including the constitutional validity of the government's decision on August 5, 2019, to abrogate Article 370, the legality of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, which led to the division of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, as well as challenges to the imposition of Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir on June 20, 2018, and President's Rule on December 19, 2018, along with its subsequent extension on July 3, 2019.

During the 16-day hearing in the top court, Attorney General R. Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, and senior advocates like Harish Salve, Rakesh Dwivedi, V. Giri, and others spoke on behalf of the government and the intervenors defending the abrogation of Article 370.

The case's origins trace back to 2019, when several petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which divided the region into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, were referred to a Constitution bench.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Sept 5, 2023 7:12 PM IST
Tags

Article 370Article 370 abrogationJammu and KashmirLadakhSupreme Court (SC)

X