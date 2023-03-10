Supreme Court to hear appeal on same-sex marriages on Monday

In 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court had decriminalised a part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which had criminalised any sexual activity which was "against the order of nature". However, members of the LGBTQIA+ community have been waiting for same-sex marriages to also be legalised.

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear an appeal to legalise gay marriage in the country.

In January , the Delhi high court had sent the top court a batch of please seeking same-sex marraiges be recognised under various laws.

The high court had been hearing a batch of petitions filed by several same-sex couples seeking a declaration to recognise their marriages under the Special Marriage Act, the Hindu Marriage Act, and the Foreign Marriage Act.

In November last year, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Centre and and Attorney General R Venkataramani seeking their responses on same-sex marriage. The apex court agreed to hear a plea seeking recognition of the right of same-sex couples to marry.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli was hearing pleas filed by two gay couples seeking to strike down of provisions of the Special Marriage Act that bar same-sex marriage.

The Centre has opposed same-sex marriage, saying marriage in India is not just a union of two individuals but an institution between a biological man and a woman, and judicial interference will cause ”complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws”.

In 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court had decriminalised a part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which had criminalised any sexual activity which was "against the order of nature". However, members of the LGBTQIA+ community have been waiting for same-sex marriages to also be legalised.