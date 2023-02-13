Supreme Court achieves full strength with appointment of two more judges

Before being elevated as Supreme Court judges, Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, while Justice Kumar was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

The Supreme Court now have the full working strength of 34 judges after the appointment of two more judges — Justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar — on Monday. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to two new judges during a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises.

Before being elevated as the judges of the Supreme Court, Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, while Justice Kumar was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

Their names were recommended for elevation as Supreme Court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 31. On Friday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and announced fresh appointments to the top court.

Justice Bindal, born on April 16, 1961, was to demit office in April this year on attaining the age of 62 years. However, because of his elevation to the Supreme Court, he now has three more years in service, ANI reported. Justice Kumar was born on July 14, 1962, and would turn 61 in July 2023.

The retirement age for high court judges retire is 62 years, while Supreme Court judges retire at 65.

Who is Justice Bindal?

Justice Bindal was serving as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court since October 11, 2021. He did LLB from the Kurukshetra University in 1985 and joined the profession in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in September 1985.

He was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, 2006. According to information available on the website of the Allahabad High Court, Justice Bindal disposed of around 80,000 cases during his tenure in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On his transfer to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, he took oath of office on November 19, 2018 and later, he was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the common high court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh.

Justice Bindal was sworn in as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on January 5, 2021 and was appointed to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that high court with effect from April 29, 2021.

Who is Justice Kumar?

Justice Kumar was serving as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court since October 13, 2021. He was enrolled as an advocate in 1987. In 1999, he was appointed as an additional central government standing counsel at the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Kumar was appointed as member of the Regional Direct Taxes Advisory Committee in 2002. Later, he was appointed as an Assistant Solicitor General of India in 2005. He was elevated as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on June 26, 2009. He was elevated as a permanent judge on December 7, 2012.

SC achieves full working strength

After the swearing-in ceremony, the strength of the Supreme Court achieved its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, after a gap of nine months.

The appointments came amid observations by a Supreme Court bench questioning the delay on part of the government in appointing and transferring judges based on the recommendations of the SC Collegium.

(With inputs from PTI)