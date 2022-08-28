    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Supertech twin towers demolition LIVE Updates: 5,000 residents evacuate area, expressway to be closed at 2:15 pm

    Summary

    Supertech twin towers demolition LIVE Updates: The stage is set for the safe demolition of Supertech's twin towers here this afternoon in what is expected to be a breathtaking spectacle of engineering to raze to the ground the nearly 100-metre-tall structures borne out of corruption. The towers -- both taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar -- will be brought down in less than 15 seconds by waterfall implosion technique. They will be the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, officials said. "All arrangements have been made and preparations done for the safe demolition of the twin towers as per schedule at 2.30 pm tomorrow," Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said.

    Live Updates

    Expressway only to be closed right before the blast around 2:15 pm. It will be opened half an hour after the blast, soon as the dust settles down. An instant command centre has 7 CCTV cameras. Traffic expert is monitoring all congestion points, says DCP Rajesh S.

    A combined force of NGOs is working to rescue dogs at the last moment before the Supertech twin towers demolition today. "We have today saved almost 30-35 dogs, we're working on getting out each and every one of them," says an NGO member.

    Police announce to vacate the area around Supertech Twin Towers where cranes have started coming in.

    Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on the demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida Sector 93A. The demolition of the towers, which have been rigged with over 3,500 kg of explosives, will happen at 2.30 pm. The demolition of the 100-metre tall towers is being handled by Edifice Engineering. A team of 10 people will see the two 40-storey buildings demolished in just over 15 seconds.

    First Published:  IST

