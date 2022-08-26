Final checks at Supertech twin towers — Weather expert says demolition dust may travel to Delhi but...

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Noida Supertech Twin Tower demolition: It is said that favourable wind direction would prevent the dust from settling within the premises of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies both in close proximity to the twin towers.

As authorities continue to track the flow of wind ahead of the Noida Supertech Twin Towers' demolition, a weather expert said that on August 28 — the day of the demolition — "dust may travel to Uttar Pradesh initially, but may change the direction the next day and blow from the east."

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said there might be a "threat to Delhi". However, the national capital might see slight relief from the pollution in the wake of the possibility of light rainfall on August 29.

The authorities involved in the Noida Supertech Twin Towers' demolition are on their toes to find ways to manage approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris likely to be caused by the act. They have been tracking the flow of the wind for the last week to estimate the direction in which the dust collected after the demolition is likely to blow.

It is said that favourable wind direction would prevent the dust from settling within the premises of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies, both close to the twin towers. "The time for dust dissipation is estimated to be 10 minutes," Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta told PTI.

The Supertech twin towers are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28 . Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering and their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions will carry out amid strict measures and arrangements in place.

What's happening at Supertech towers now

Brickman said preparations are now being done for the final day. "We are just making checks for the final day so that there are no disturbances," he said.

"It is one of the most difficult tasks (as) the building is strong and built on a seismic zone. But we have designed and implemented the plan to meet the challenges," Brickman said.

Supertech Builder is currently doing the repair work on more than 50 pillars. The support of the iron road has been given to weak pillars to avoid vibrations during the blast and damage to adjacent towers.

Apart from this, the power supply has been cut for the flats left by the residents. Windows and gates are being packed so that dust can be avoided.

(With inputs from PTI)