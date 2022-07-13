Supermoon 2022: Watch this year's biggest moon - Super Buck

Almost a month back on June 14 this year, the internet was swamped with enthralling pictures of Strawberry Moon . Wednesday is all set to provide this opportunity again, although only a supermoon will appear.

As per the NASA website, the full moon named the Buck Moon will be visible at 12:08 AM IST on Thursday. The full moon is expected to appear for about three days, from Tuesday morning to early Friday.

On its site, NASA said: “The next full moon will be Wednesday afternoon, July 13, 2022, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:38 p.m. EDT."

It added: “This will be on Thursday morning from the India Standard Time Zone eastward to the International Date Line. The Moon will appear full for about three days, from early Tuesday morning through early Friday morning.”

The iconic Strawberry Moon marked the last full moon of spring or the first full moon of summer. Interestingly, the supermoon is occurring around the same time when the Sun is farthest from the planet- Aphelion.

The June’s full moon will also be the lowest full moon of 2022, hovering at around 23.3 degrees above the horizon.

What is a supermoon?

Although there is no specific definition of a supermoon, the term refers to a full moon that appears larger and brighter than on other days due to its proximity to Earth in its orbit.

According to NASA, a supermoon occurs when the moon is full as well as closest to Earth at the same time. The closest point is called as perigee, which is an average distance of about 226,000 miles (363,300 kilometres) from Earth.

NASA further adds that when a full moon appears at perigee it is slightly brighter and larger than a regular full moon and that's where we get a "supermoon". The term was first coined in 1979 by an astrologer called Richard Nolle.

Supermoons are rare phenomena as they only happen three to four times a year and always appear consecutively.

As per Almanac.com, at its nearest point, the Buck Moon will be 357,418 km from Earth so it just edges out June's Strawberry Moon by 200 km.