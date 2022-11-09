Sunny Leone photo on Karnataka TET candidate’s hall ticket sends state scrambling

By Anand Singha

Karnataka's Education Department has launched an investigation into the matter after a screenshot of the admission card went viral. The cybercrime police is also looking into the matter.

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's photograph was printed on a candidate's hall ticket for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022), which was held on November 6.

The state’s Education Department has launched an investigation into the matter after a screenshot of the admission card went viral.

The blunder came to light at Rudrappa College, when a candidate presented her hall ticket with the actress's image, prompting the principal to file a complaint with the cybercrime police.

The hall ticket of a Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidate carried the picture of actress Sunny Leone, following which an inquiry was ordered by the Education Department. State School Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said candidates upload their own photos.

The hall ticket of a Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidate carried the picture of actress Sunny Leone, following which an inquiry was ordered by the state education department. State School Education Minister BC Nagesh said candidates upload their own photos.😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/wrHLsk1uga — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) November 9, 2022

According to the police, the gaffe happened when uploading the image while filling and submitting the application online. The applicant stated that she did not file the application online but instead urged others to do it on her behalf.

The Education Department, in a statement, said the candidates must complete an online application, which generates a user ID and password unique to the individual and cannot be accessed by anyone else.

The department stated that it has no involvement in the generation of examination hall tickets because it is solely the responsibility of the candidates.

“The department has no role in whatever the media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident,” the Public Instruction Department said in its clarification.