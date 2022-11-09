    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeindia News

    Sunny Leone photo on Karnataka TET candidate’s hall ticket sends state scrambling

    Sunny Leone photo on Karnataka TET candidate’s hall ticket sends state scrambling

    Sunny Leone photo on Karnataka TET candidate’s hall ticket sends state scrambling
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha   IST (Published)

    Karnataka's Education Department has launched an investigation into the matter after a screenshot of the admission card went viral. The cybercrime police is also looking into the matter.

    Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's photograph was printed on a candidate's hall ticket for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET-2022), which was held on November 6.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

    Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The state’s Education Department has launched an investigation into the matter after a screenshot of the admission card went viral.

    The blunder came to light at Rudrappa College, when a candidate presented her hall ticket with the actress's image, prompting the principal to file a complaint with the cybercrime police.

    The hall ticket of a Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidate carried the picture of actress Sunny Leone, following which an inquiry was ordered by the Education Department. State School Education Minister B.C. Nagesh said candidates upload their own photos.

    Also read: Maura Healey elected as first lesbian elected governor in US midterm polls

    According to the police, the gaffe happened when uploading the image while filling and submitting the application online. The applicant stated that she did not file the application online but instead urged others to do it on her behalf.

    The Education Department, in a statement, said the candidates must complete an online application, which generates a user ID and password unique to the individual and cannot be accessed by anyone else.

    The department stated that it has no involvement in the generation of examination hall tickets because it is solely the responsibility of the candidates.

    “The department has no role in whatever the media is reporting on this issue. Yet we have requested the police to investigate the matter and initiate action against those responsible for the incident,” the Public Instruction Department said in its clarification.

    Also read: Brahmastra to Ponniyin Selvan, new OTT releases to watch this week

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Cyber crimeKarnatakaSunny Leone

    Previous Article

    Burnout grips India Inc with Gen Z worst hit: Slack study

    Next Article

    TS PGECET 2022 registration for special round begins today: Check details and how to apply

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng