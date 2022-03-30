0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Business News>
  • india News>

  • Sukhoi aircraft suffers tyre burst after landing at Pune airport, leads to runway blockage

Sukhoi aircraft suffers tyre burst after landing at Pune airport, leads to runway blockage

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Updated)
Mini

The IAF personnel cleared the aircraft in record time leading to minimum disruption of civil traffic in the afternoon of March 30, the defence's statement said

Sukhoi aircraft suffers tyre burst after landing at Pune airport, leads to runway blockage
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft suffered a tyre burst after landing at the Pune airport on Wednesday afternoon, which led to a blockage of the runway for some time, defence authorities said.
The Pune international airport is a civil enclave operating from the Indian Air Force (IAF) station of Lohegaon, which is used to train IAF pilots. It is a base for the IAF's frontline Sukhoi aircraft.
"A SU30 MKI aircraft had a tyre burst on landing at Pune airport leading to blockage of runway. The IAF personnel cleared the aircraft in record time leading to minimum disruption of civil traffic in the afternoon of March 30," said a statement from the defence.
Further details are awaited.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

This aviation stock increased investors’ wealth by 25% in a year; what’s behind the rally

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More