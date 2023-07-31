Nora Fatehi said that she filed a defamation case as she was made a “scapegoat” in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Nora Fatehi has levelled some serious allegations a gainst Jacqueline Fernandez during the hearing of a defamation case at Delhi’s Patiala House court on Monday, July 31. She recorded her statement in front of Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Gupta in the defamation case she had filed against Jacqueline Fernandez and various media organisations for calling her a “gold digger” and accusing her of being in a relationship with jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

In her statement, Nora Fatehi said that she filed a defamation case as she was made a “scapegoat” in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She also stated that she wanted compensation for all the damages these accusations have caused to her career.

“The reason why I have filed this case is because of the o ngoing Enforcement Directorate case against Sukesh who was accused of extorting nearly Rs 200 crore that I have nothing to do with and neither do I know anything. I feel that I have been used as a scapegoat in this case in the media to safeguard certain people,” the actress said, according to ANI.

Nora Fatehi added that she became a soft target as ‘she is an outsider’ and wants compensation for all the damages caused to her career.

The actress accused 15 media organisations of trying to ruin her reputation in the film industry. The Street Dancer 3D actress claimed that a defamatory campaign was carried out against her because she had “a pristine reputation” and a “rapidly progressing career”, which worried her rivals who were unable to compete with her "on a fair footing."

She denied receiving a luxury car from Sukesh Chandrasekhar as a gift and claimed that the vehicle was given to her brother-in-law Bobby Khan since Chandrasekhar had asked him to direct a movie.

In December last year, Nora Fatehi filed a defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez and some media organisations for attempting to malign her reputation. Both Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi have been linked to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case, but have denied all charges of receiving gifts from him.

In the extortion case being investigated by ED against the conman, Nora and TV actress Chahatt Khanna are witnesses. Chandrasekhar is presently lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail.