First batch of Indians leave violence-hit Sudan — what other countries are up to | WATCH

The first batch of Indians stranded in violence-hit Sudan were rescued under Operation Kaveri on Tuesday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took to Twitter to announce that "INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departed Port Sudan for Jeddah".

The ministry also shared some visuals wherein people could be seen holding the national flag inside the INS, while some were seen standing in a queue at INS Sumedha.

Besides India, several other countries scrambled to evacuate foreign citizens from Sudan where the conflict between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered a rush to extract foreign diplomats and citizens.

Some countries have evacuated nationals by air, while some have gone via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, about 800 km (500 miles) by road from Khartoum.

Here's what other countries are doing:

GERMANY

As of Tuesday morning, a German evacuation mission had brought a total of 500 people from more than 30 countries to safety, including Belgian, British, Dutch, Jordanian and U.S. citizens as well as Germans.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said efforts were underway to get the remaining Germans out, but did not say how many were left.

FRANCE

France has evacuated more than 500 people from Sudan, comprising more than 200 French citizens as well as Americans, Britons and others, President Emmanuel Macron told his government.

Paris has also sent a warship to Port Sudan to help pick up evacuees, two diplomatic sources said.

ITALY

Italian military planes flying from Djibouti evacuated 83 Italians and 13 others overnight, including children and the Italian ambassador.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said some Italian NGO workers and missionaries had decided to stay in Sudan, while 19 others had been taken to Egypt two days ago.

BRITAIN

Britain said it would begin a "large-scale" evacuation of its nationals on Tuesday, with priority given to families with children, the elderly and the infirm.

"The government has begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan on RAF flights. Priority will be given to the most vulnerable, including families with children and the elderly,” UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter.

The government estimates there are around 4,000 Britons in Sudan. It evacuated its diplomats and their families on Saturday.

JAPAN

All Japanese people who wished to leave have been evacuated, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Forty-five left on Monday night on a Japanese military flight, and eight others left with the help of France and other groups, he said.

CYPRUS

Cyprus said on Tuesday it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism to allow third countries to use its facilities to evacuate foreign citizens from Sudan.

CHINA

Most Chinese nationals have been safely evacuated in groups to neighbouring countries, China's foreign ministry said.

UNITED STATES

US forces evacuated American and some foreign diplomats on Saturday.

Washington said on Monday that several dozen Americans were travelling overland in a U.N.-led convoy to Port Sudan, and that dozens more had expressed an interest in leaving.

It said it was positioning naval assets to assist evacuations if necessary.

UKRAINE

Ukraine said it had rescued of its 87 citizens - most of them pilots, aircraft technicians and their families - among a total of 138 civilians, who also included citizens of Georgia and Peru.

SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa said it expected the last 12 of its nationals known to be in Sudan to have left on Tuesday.

(With inputs from Reuters)