Success Gyan achieves 'Guinness World Records' title for maximum Instagram posts in an hour

By CNBCTV18.COM

India’s platform for personal and professional development Success Gyan officially attempted to achieve a Guinness World Records feat on September 5, where its strong community of trainers and coaches recorded and uploaded a video stating Success Gyan’s mission statement 1,693 times.

As they pledged to make India the training capital of the world, in line with Success Gyan’s mission, they made a world record-setting feat by achieving the prestigious Guinness World Records title for “the most number of people saying the same sentence uploaded to Instagram in one hour”. About 1,693 coaches and trainers from across India took to Instagram to pledge to make India the training capital of the world.

As a tribute to one’s teachers and gurus, Success Gyan had invited participants to participate by stating and joining in its mission of reviving India as a knowledge hub and making it the training capital of the world. Participants were asked to post their videos at 10 AM sharp on September 5, 2022.

Surendran J, Founder and CEO, Success Gyan said, “India has always had the best gurus, teachers and thought leaders. India was and still is the greatest wisdom hub across the globe. At Success Gyan, we have picked up the mantle to make India the superpower it deserves to be. Our buzzing coaches and trainers’ community came together to make the official attempt a resounding success. We are excited to announce that we have succeeded in our official attempt for a Guinness World Records title on Teacher’s Day. We dedicate it to all the selfless teachers and trainers in India.”

"Success Gyan is on a mission to inspire, educate and empower every individual to become the best version of themselves in every area of their life. Having recently clocked 10 years of operations, Success Gyan has touched 1 million+ lives with 1000+ offline and online events with some of the world's best trainers including Nick Vujicic, Anthony Robbins, Robert Kiyosaki, T Harv Eker, and Brian Tracy," he added.