G20 Srinagar meet drew attention to one of India's prime tourism spots: India Coordinator Shringla

In a conversation with CNBC TV18's Parikshit Luthra, India's G20 Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla highlighted the satisfactory outcome of the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in Srinagar.

After India recently concluded the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar, the country's G20 Coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday, May 26, highlighted the substantial discussions held during the meeting. He expressed satisfaction with the feedback received from delegates, emphasising their positive response to the discussions.

In a conversation with CNBC TV18's Parikshit Luthra, the G20 Coordinator said, during the event, the focus was on the G20 agenda with special attention drawn to one of India's most important tourism destinations.

He said a wide cross-section of Jammu and Kashmir actively participated in the G20 programme, and noted that the halfway point of India's G20 presidency has been reached, with a staggering 250 meetings held across different cities.

To ensure the success of the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi, 20 different agencies from both the central and Delhi governments are diligently preparing for the event, Shringla said.

Preparations are currently underway— hosting over 40 delegations presents a logistical challenge. T o accommodate the large number of participants, most of the available hotel space in the Delhi National Capital Region will be utilised, he added.

The G20 Coordinator further highlighted that the G20 Summit will address significant global issues such as food security and debt servicing, which have a direct impact on the global South. These issues will be discussed in detail during the summit, providing an opportunity for international collaboration and solutions, he added.