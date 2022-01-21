Subhas Chandra Bose's grand statue to be installed at India Gate; PM Modi to unveil hologram on January 23

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022
At a time when the entire nation is marking the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, I am glad to share that his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate. This would be a symbol of India’s indebtedness to him. pic.twitter.com/dafCbxFclK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022