Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose stood apart as a firebrand leader in the Indian struggle for Independence against British rule. The legendary freedom fighter aimed to achieve Independence through an armed rebellion and had formed Azad Hind Fauj. He is celebrated for his clarion call, “Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga.’

It is believed that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose disappeared on August 18, 1945. However, till date, this disappearance remains one of the biggest unresolved mysteries in India’s modern history. Netaji supposedly died in a plane crash in Taipei. The plane crashed after taking off from the airport in Taihoku, then in Japanese-occupied Formosa, now known as Taipei.

During World War II, Bose led an Indian national force from foreign shores and challenged the Western powers. He was at times ideologically opposed to Mahatma Gandhi, because of his inclination for an armed revolution.

Bose stood apart due to his distinctive approach to freedom, marked by his advocacy for socialist policies. He started his journey in the non-cooperation movement initiated by Mahatma Gandhi, but eventually changed his path. He then championed a more assertive approach towards achieving Independence.

During his time in Nazi Germany, Netaji and fellow Indians congregated in Berlin, utilising the platform of Azad Hind Radio to broadcast their message. Bose subsequently departed Germany following Japan's incursion into Southeast Asia. Eventually, a series of events led him to Tokyo in May, 1943.

He then went on to form a formidable Indian National Army (INA), bolstered by Japanese aid. Bose took over the Indian Independence Movement in East Asia on July 4, 1943. By October 21, the same year, he proclaimed the establishment of an independent Indian government, a watershed moment in India's pursuit of sovereignty. Together with Japanese forces, Bose's INA embarked on a journey that would lead them to Indian soil by March, 1944.

Challenged by stronger forces, Netaji's INA troupe remained steadfast in its mission even devoid of Japanese air support. The inevitable defeat could not overshadow the spirit of liberation that this army stood for. Bose's end, shrouded in mystery and controversy, allegedly transpired after Japan's surrender in August, 1945. Reports suggested that he succumbed to burn injuries sustained in a plane crash in a Taipei hospital.

Here are some quotes from the heroic freedom fighter:

“It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom!”

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”

“A true soldier needs both military and spiritual training.”

“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”

“Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.”

“Undoubtedly, purity and moderation are essential in childhood and youth.”

“Never lose your faith in the destiny of India.”

“Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth.”