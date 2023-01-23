Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: Top quotes of the Netaji

A follower of Swami Vivekananda, Bose was given the honorific of ‘Netaji’ by many of his followers. Bose created the Indian National Army or Azad Hind Fauj in 1943 and tried to free India from the British yoke.

Subhas Chandra Bose was one of the major Indian leaders during the struggle for Independence. Born on 23 January 1897, Bose quickly became the leader of the young, radical wing of the Indian National Congress hoping for socialist reforms in India.

A follower of Swami Vivekananda, Bose was given the honorific of ‘Netaji’ by many of his followers. Bose created the Indian National Army or Azad Hind Fauj in 1943 and tried to free India from the British yoke.

On August 18, 1945, Bose died after suffering serious burns after his plane crashed in Japanese-controlled Taiwan. Despite his sudden death, Bose’s nationalist ideals have inspired many across the country.

Here are some of the most impactful quotes from the revolutionary freedom fighter.

“It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom”

“We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr’s death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr’s blood.”

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.”

“Undoubtedly, purity and moderation are essential in childhood and youth.”

“No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions.”

“Never lose your faith in the destiny of India.”

“Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth”

“Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong.”

“Men, money, and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits.”