Students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee sat on a 'dharna' with empty plates to protest over non-veg food being served at the Azad Bhavan hostel mess, the institute’s sole vegetarian hostel mess until now. The students sat outside the hostel's building asking the administration to enforce rules that ensure hygienic separation of food.

What is the issue?

The students alleged that before 2015, only veg food was served in all of IIT Roorkee’s hostels but later non-veg food was added except for the Azad Bhavan hostel mess which served only veg food.

However, since non-veg food was introduced in a phased manner, it was introduced in the Azad Bhawan hostel mess menu last Sunday, August 21. As per a TOI report, the protesting students were told that non-veg food will be served on Sundays and Wednesdays. The students alleged that the institute management made the move without consulting them.

The situation intensified on Wednesday when the students sat in protest with empty plates outside the hostel mess.

The students have filed a complaint with the dean, but no action has been taken, they alleged.

The Azad Bhawan hostel houses around 500 post-graduate students and PhD scholars many of whom opposed the move.

The student also alleged that raw chicken was kept and cooked in the open under unhygienic conditions. They said no separate sitting space is provided for vegetarian and non-vegetarian students among other issues.

They said due to a lack of proper separation and hygiene, they were forced to skip dinner and they would continue to do so until their requests are addressed, reported TOI.

The students have put forth a list of dos and don'ts for the administration if non-veg food was continued to be served in the hostel.

They demanded that the non-vegetarian food preparation area should be kept permanently separated from the kitchen where the vegetarian meals are prepared.

They also demanded separate cooking and serving utensils which are properly marked for non-vegetarians, and chicken and paneer dishes should be provided on different days to avoid the usage of the same type of gravy for both dishes.

The students have demanded the separation of eating areas with proper ventilation to avoid the smell of non-vegetarian items.

They sought to make sure all workers and mess staff follow the procedures.

Meanwhile, the students from other hostels at the IIT campus told ThePrint that both the meal systems were going well in their mess, and they have no issues.