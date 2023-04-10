Students call for Jharkhand Bandh against state recruitment policy: All you need to know

The student unions are demanding the government should follow the 1932 Khatiyan-based employment policy. The Jharkhand government had passed a bill in the state Assembly to fix the land records of 1932 as the basis to determine the state’s domicile and the state’s employment policy.

A state-wide bandh was called on Monday by the Jharkhand Youth Association (JYA) to protest against the new recruitment policy of the state government. However, the bandh date has been postponed till April 19 in the wake of the demise of state education minister, Jagarnath Mahto.

The students have staged various protests over time, demanding the 60-40 ratio-based employment policy to be scrapped and the 1932-Khatiyan (land settlement) based policy to be introduced.

Over 100 students took out a torchlight procession on Sunday in the state capital, from Ranchi University building to Albert Ekka Chowk asking shopkeepers to keep their shops closed.

“Even after 22 years of the state's formation, we are not satisfied with the employment policy. Since 2017, there have been no competitive examinations, and even those that were held ran into controversies. Students are compelled to protest and face lathicharge and false cases,” the Convenor of JYA, Imam Shafi, said as per a Times of India report.

Why are the students protesting?

The youth association called for a bandh after the state government announced amendments to various rules related to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations on March 3.

It is claimed that the government had earlier promised to provide employment based on the 1932 Khatiyan rules, but the recent amendments pointed out that the pre-2016 employment policy was being implemented. The policy allows a provision for 60 percent of seats reserved for various underprivileged categories, which is not acceptable to student unions.

What is the 60:40 ratio for job reservations?

The new employment policy notified in March 2023, introduced a 60:40 formula, which increased the quota level up to 60 percent of seats for reserved categories while 40 percent of seats would remain open for general categories. However, aspirants may be asked to give a declaration about their domicile to avail of the reservation.

Last year, the state Assembly passed the 1932-Khatiyan (land records) based domicile and employment policy unanimously. The opposition and the student unions have demanded a clarification on the status of this policy.

What is the 1932 Khatiyan policy?

As per the 1932 Khatiyan-based domicile policy, the descendants of the people who were named in the 1932 survey, which named them in the Khatiyan will be considered as the true residents/locals of Jharkhand, according to a Prabhat Khabar report.

The Jharkhand government had passed a bill in the state Assembly to fix the land records of 1932 as the basis to determine the state’s domicile and the state’s employment policy.

The bill had provisions to reserve Class III and IV government jobs for the locals in the JSSC examinations.

The bill came after the Jharkhand High Court struck down the employment policy brought in by the government in 2021, which mandated that the general category aspirants must complete classes 10 and 12 from the state board for appearing in the examinations, as per an HT report.

Following this, the state government has now planned to roll out the pre-2016 employment policy with amended rules to favour the locals and resume the halted recruitment process.