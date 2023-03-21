The epicentre of the earthquake was said to be located around 300 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan and hit the place at around 10.17 pm.
A 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit the the Hindukush region along Afghanistan-Tajikistan border late on Tuesday night, sending tremors in many parts of north Pakistan and India.
The epicentre of the earthquake was said to be located around 300 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan and hit the place at around 10.17 pm.
Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR region, Uttarakhand, parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh following the earthquake.
People fled out of their homes in panic and took to social media to share the moment. Many said that the tremors last for several seconds and it was quite strong.
Tremors were felt in Pakistan as people in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities got out of their homes out of fear.
First Published: Mar 21, 2023 10:35 PM IST
