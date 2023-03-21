The epicentre of the earthquake was said to be located around 300 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan and hit the place at around 10.17 pm.

Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi-NCR region, Uttarakhand, parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night after a severe earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on Richter scale hit the Hindukush region along Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

People fled out of their homes in panic and took to social media to share the moment. Many said that the tremors last for several seconds and it was quite strong.

WATCH- People save themselves in Srinagar during the massive earthquake which rocks the Kashmir valley including Srinagar. #Srinagar #Kashmir #earthquake pic.twitter.com/oc3p9rOwwD — Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) March 21, 2023

Tremors were also felt in Pakistan as people in Islamabad and other cities got out of their homes out of fear.

More details are awaited.