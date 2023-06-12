‘Stripped half-naked and brutally beaten’: Army jawan claims wife molested in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai

The jawan hails from Padavedu village in Tamil Nadu and is currently posted in Kashmir. Jawan alleged that his wife was attacked and molested by a group of men in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai.

A video of a jawan of the Indian Army has surfaced on social media in which he alleged that his wife was attacked and molested by a group of men in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai.

The shocking video featuring the Army jawan was tweeted by a retired Army officer Lt Col N Thiagarajan.

In the video, the Army jawan said, “My wife runs a shop in a place on lease. She was beaten up by 120 men and the shop’s items were thrown out. I have sent a petition to SP and he has assured action. DGP sir, please help. They have attacked and threatened my family with knives. My wife was stripped half-naked and brutally beaten.”

According to a Hindustan Times report, Thiruvannamalai police has registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint lodged by the jawan. However, the local police have also indicated that some of the claims made by the jawan in the video were exaggerated.

’ Thiruvannamalais Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan revealed that two of the accused have already been arrested, reported NDTV.

“Based on a complaint by the jawan, a First Information Report was filed under relevant sections of IPC. Two of the accused -- Ramu and Hariprasad -- have already been arrested. The incident appears to be the fallout of a civil dispute. What we are saying as of now is only on the basis of the preliminary investigation. A thorough probe in the next few days will give us a better sense of what might have happened,” said Karthikeyan.

Indian Army’s Northern Command has issued a statement over the incident. Army assured that the well-being of the families of their soldiers was of utmost importance to them.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai has also reacted to the Army jawan’s claims via Twitter. He has expressed his anguish that such an incident happened in Tamil Nadu.

This is not the first time that the families of Army jawans have been targeted in Tamil Nadu. In February, a Havildar with Madras Regiment had claimed that his family was attacked by an armed gang in Krishnagiri.