‘Stripped half-naked and brutally beaten’: Army jawan claims wife molested in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai

The jawan hails from Padavedu village in Tamil Nadu and is currently posted in Kashmir. Jawan alleged that his wife was attacked and molested by a group of men in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai.

A video of a jawan of the Indian Army has surfaced on social media in which he alleged that his wife was attacked and molested by a group of men in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai.

The shocking video featuring the Army jawan was tweeted by a retired Army officer Lt Col N Thiagarajan.

"My wife is stripped half-naked and beaten very badly." In what world is this just? This is the pathetic condition of an army soldier on duty in Kashmir kneeling down to save his wife in Tamilnadu @CMOTamilnadu — Lt Col N Thiagarajan Veteran (@NTR_NationFirst) June 10, 2023

In the video, the Army jawan said, “My wife runs a shop in a place on lease. She was beaten up by 120 men and the shop’s items were thrown out. I have sent a petition to SP and he has assured action. DGP sir, please help. They have attacked and threatened my family with knives. My wife was stripped half-naked and brutally beaten.”