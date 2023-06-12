CNBC TV18
india News'Stripped half naked and brutally beaten': Army jawan claims wife molested in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai

‘Stripped half-naked and brutally beaten’: Army jawan claims wife molested in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai

‘Stripped half-naked and brutally beaten’: Army jawan claims wife molested in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 12:09:41 PM IST (Published)

The jawan hails from Padavedu village in Tamil Nadu and is currently posted in Kashmir. Jawan alleged that his wife was attacked and molested by a group of men in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai.

A video of a jawan of the Indian Army has surfaced on social media in which he alleged that his wife was attacked and molested by a group of men in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai.

The shocking video featuring the Army jawan was tweeted by a retired Army officer Lt Col N Thiagarajan.
In the video, the Army jawan said, “My wife runs a shop in a place on lease. She was beaten up by 120 men and the shop’s items were thrown out. I have sent a petition to SP and he has assured action. DGP sir, please help. They have attacked and threatened my family with knives. My wife was stripped half-naked and brutally beaten.”
