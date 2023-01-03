Stone pelted on Vande Bharat express at West Bengal again within 24 hours

The incident took place near Phansidewa area in Darjeeling district while the Up 22301 train was coming to New Jalpaiguri from Howrah on Tuesday afternoon, resulting two window glass and one door glass of the train partially damaged, sources said. This was the second incident within 24 hours in the state.

The incident took place near Phansidewa area in the Darjeeling district while the Up 22301 train was coming to New Jalpaiguri from Howrah on Tuesday afternoon. This was the second incident within 24 hours in the state.

RPF Comandant informed ANI News Agency that the windows of coach C3 and C6 of Vande Bharat Express were found damaged due to stone pelting. "It was found, windows were damaged near Phansidewa area in Darjeeling district when the train was moving towards New Jalpaiguri."

However, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relationship Officer(CPRO) Sabyasachi De denied the occurrence of the incident and said that it occurred due to some technical cause. He also informed the ANI News Agency over the phone that there is no report of any injury of passenger.

It has now been ascertained that the case was in fact stone pelting again. Officials of NFR officials have started an investigation, and an FIR under section 154 of the Railways Act has been lodged in the case at RPF post, New Jalpaiguri, sources said.

A similar incident was reported in West Bengal on Monday when some people pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express train at the Malda station. A case has been registered against unidentified miscreants. The train was en route to New Jalpaiguri from Howrah and had recently been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

"No passenger was injured and the train has not been delayed," the Indian Railways said.