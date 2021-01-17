  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Statue of Unity attracting more tourist than even Statue of Liberty: PM Modi

Updated : January 17, 2021 04:37 PM IST

Modi was speaking after flagging off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya in Gujarat and inaugurating several railways related projects in the state via video conferencing.
Modi said many routes including Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Janshatabdi will have attractive 'Vista-Dome Coaches'
Statue of Unity attracting more tourist than even Statue of Liberty: PM Modi

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Market cap: Six of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.13 lakh crore

Market cap: Six of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.13 lakh crore

COVID-19 vaccination drive: 1.9 lakh people vaccinated on Day 1

COVID-19 vaccination drive: 1.9 lakh people vaccinated on Day 1

Coronavirus news highlights: Over 1.6 lakh people vaccinated today: Health ministry

Coronavirus news highlights: Over 1.6 lakh people vaccinated today: Health ministry

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement