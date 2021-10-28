States issue directive on use of fire-crackers in festive season: List here

In this festive season, several states have issued directives on the use of firecrackers. While several states banned the use of firecrackers, others have permitted the use of only green crackers. These measures are being taken to curb pollution.

Take a look at directives issued by various states:

Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a ban on firecrackers on September 15, saying it was "essential to save lives". On September 28, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022.

The government said strict action will be taken under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosives Act against anyone found burning firecrackers.

West Bengal

Only green crackers will be allowed on Diwali and Kali Puja in West Bengal, as per an official order. In a notification, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) said green crackers will be allowed on the evening of Diwali-Kali Puja for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm.

Bursting of green crackers will be allowed for two hours on Chhat Puja from 6 am to 8 am, and for 35 minutes on Christmas and New Year's Eve, the notification said. Strict action will be taken against those flouting the norm.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has said firecrackers can be burst during Diwali and Guruparva from 8 pm to 10 pm; from 6 am to 8 am on Chhath Puja, and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on New Year and Christmas, the guidelines said. The sale of firecrackers that produce high-decibel sounds in violation of prescribed limits will not be allowed.

The manufacturer will lose the license if firecrackers are found to contain toxic elements like lithium, arsenic, antimony, lead, and mercury. The online sale of crackers has also been banned.