Stan Swamy's death puts spotlight on UAPA, experts decode

The death of Stan Swamy, the 84-year-old priest and tribal rights activist, has brought the unlawful activities prevention act or UAPA in the spotlight yet again.

Swamy, who was arrested in October 2020 as an accused in the Elgar Parishad Case, died at the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai on Monday; the day his bail Elgar Parishad Casehearing was scheduled in the Bombay High Court. This was the latest in a series of bail pleas, all of which were previously rejected.

The allegations against Swamy were that he was linked with the banned CPI (Maoist) and receiving funds from cadres.

While rejecting one of his bail pleas last year, the Special Trial Court had said it had no hesitation in concluding that the collective interests of the community would outweigh the applicant's right to personal liberty. Notwithstanding his old-age or alleged sickness, the UAPA was invoked.

It extends the pre-chargesheet custody period from 90 days to 180 days and restricts the right to bail. The law allows the court to depend on police documents to presume guilt of the accused.

For context, the conviction rate under the UAPA has been dismal. According to the data shared by the Home Ministry in March this year, only 2.2 percent of cases registered under the UAPA between 2016 and 2019 have resulted in convictions by the courts.

To take this discussion forward, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Harsh Mander, social activist & columnist; Kamini Jaiswal, senior advocate at SC; Anand Grover, senior advocate at SC, and Yashovardhan Azad, former IPS officer.

Harsh Mander said, “I think that when Father Stan Swamy breathed his last yesterday, the whole Indian republic was diminished. Here is the man who dedicated his life living with extreme austerity to the rights of Adivasi people. No one who has worked with him can believe that he had anything to do with Maoist or terror violence of any kind. The problem is we have still in our statute books laws like UAPA, which lend themselves to misuse.”

He added, “The very figure that you gave of 2.2 percent conviction means that actually laws are not successful in convicting people who are actually involved in terror crimes. It allows the state to pick-up people whom it wishes to punish without evidence and therefore they are in prison for very long period. I think the existence of extraordinary laws of the kind that UAPA represents is firstly the problem.”

Advocate Anand Grover said, “I think compassion is one of the issues. I want you to look at the things in a more holistic manner because we have to understand there are these laws which are in place and UAPA is only one of them. These laws have been enacted over a period of time and they really start with Narcotics Act, which is even more draconian than the UAPA.”

“Over a period of time, the normal law and the India penal code have been jettison and special laws have been brought in place on the statute books and there the procedure has changed over a period of time so the basic tenets of innocence, granting of bail etc. has been completed changed which actually allows the courts to do what they want in case of like this.”

Watch accompanying video for more.