Sidhu Moose Wala: Music, controversies and a life tragically cut short

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified people in Mansa district on Sunday evening.

The 28-year-old singer was attacked when he and his cousin Gurpreet Singh and neighbour Gurvinder Singh were driving to the village Jawaharke in Punjab in an SUV.

The incident occurred a day after the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government pruned the security of 424 people, including Moose Wala.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a probe on the decision to trim his security after Moose Wala’s father wrote to him demanding the same.

Six suspects have been detained, NDTV reported. Bullets recovered at the crime spot indicate an AN 94 Russian assault rifle was used in the attack. The police have also found a pistol.

What happened?

Moose Wala had been getting ransom calls from gangsters, his father Balkaur Singh said in his complaint to the police. The police have registered an FIR under the charges of murder and the Arms Act.

According to the FIR filed by the police, Sidhu Moose Wala left the house on Sunday with two others in a Thar and not the bulletproof Fortuner which he usually uses. Moose Wala’s father and his gunmen followed him in another car. While on the way, a Corolla with four youths followed the Thar. Another white Bolero was parked on the outskirts of Jawaharke village. There were four people in the Bolero. The youth started raining bullets as the Thar approached and fled the spot. Moose Wala was rushed to the hospital after he was found slumped on his seat and bleeding heavily. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Gang war

Few hours after the killing, Goldy Brar, a Canada-based gangster claimed responsibility for the attack. Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s name also came to the fore.

Brar announced on social media that he was behind the murder as Moose Wala's name had surfaced in the killing of Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, a 33-year-old Youth Akali Dal leader who was shot dead on August 7, 2021. Allegations had surfaced that Moose Wala had asked his manager Shagunpreet Singh to execute the killing. Singh had hired the Kaushal gang to kill Middukhera.

Who was Moose Wala?

Moose Wala was the only child of his parents Bhola Singh and Charan Kaur. He was born in the village of Moosa in Mansa district and studied electrical engineering from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana. He also learnt music before moving to Canada. The self-made pop sensation had millions of fans in India, UK, Canada and New Zealand. His song Roti had earned 5.5 million views within two weeks of its release.

His critics, however, accused him of promoting gun culture and glorifying crime through provocative lyrics of his songs.

One of his songs 'Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi' triggered a controversy over a reference to 18th century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. Moosewala was accused of showing the Sikh warrior in bad light.

The noted singer had been booked for several cases, including the Arms Act for firing an AK-47 rifle at a shooting range during the COVID-19 lockdown. There is also a case against him for his song “Sanju”, which reportedly promotes violence and gun culture.

Moose Wala had joined the Congress last year and was given a ticket from Mansa in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. The singer was quite popular among youngsters as well as elders. His popularity in Mansa and Punjab was the reason he was chosen by the Congress.

"You have to become a part of the system to change it. One reason for joining the Congress is to raise the voice of Punjabis," Moose Wala had said on his induction into the party.

His poll anthem ‘Youngest In Charge’ targeted young voters. However, he was accused of promoting VIP culture through the song. The party faced heat due to the decision, but all questions were stonewalled.

However, the singer was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla.

On his mother’s birthday, the singer released the song “Dear Mama”, which gives a glimpse of his childhood. The song garnered 10 million views within a week.

In 2018, he actively campaigned for his mother in the panchayat elections.

After meeting him, director Baljit Singh Deo had said: “There’s something about him that is not run-of-the-mill.”

Moose Wala is said to have organised an annual free cancer camp in his village as well.

“We are a small village of 2,800 people but every year, at least six to eight people get diagnosed with cancer. It’s all because of the toxins in our soil and air,” Indian Express quoted him as saying earlier.

Moose Wala had also lent support to the year-long farmers’ protest against the three controversial farm laws before they were withdrawn. He had participated in protests in Mansa and at the borders of Delhi. He maintained that being the son of a farmer, it was his duty to support them