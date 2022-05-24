SSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply for 797 non-gazetted posts in Ladakh; check last date, eligibility

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for recruitment process in Ladakh to fill 797 non-gazetted posts. The recruitment drive will be for the posts of stenographer, driver, cleaner, inspector, etc. Eligible candidates can apply online or get more information by visiting the official website of SSC.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘Register Now’ and fill all the basic details such as name, parents' name, email ID, gender, date of birth, mobile number, address, etc.

Step 3: Upload all the required documents such as Aadhar card no, photo, signature and then submit

Step 4: Go to payment options and pay the application fee to successfully submit your applicationStep 5: Upon successful submission, candidates must take a printout of the application form. They will require to submit it along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, when called for by the commission after the computer based examination.

NOTE: Candidates who are looking to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each category.

To get detailed information on the categories of posts, visti: https://ssc.nic.in/

Application fee:

Application fee for general candidates is Rs 100.

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, net banking, Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay cards or in SBI branches by generating SBI challan.

Women candidates and Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and ex-servicemen (ESM) candidates are eligible for reservation and are exempted from payment application fee.

Important dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: 23-05-2022 to 13-06-2022

Last date for getting receipt of online applications: 13-06-2022 (till 11.00 PM)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 15-06-2022 (till 11.00 PM)

Last date and time for generating offline challan: 16-06-2022 (till 11.00 PM)

Last date for payment through challan: 18-06-2022 (during working hours of the bank)

Dates for application form correction including online payment: 27.06.2022 to 29.06.2022 (till 11:00 PM)

Tentative date of computer based examination: August 2022

Eligibility criteria:

Class 10, Class 12 pass candidates and graduates can apply for various posts.

Candidates must be graduates or above for the post of junior assistant/election assistant, junior stenographer, statistical assistant, or junior statistical assistant.

For the post of driver Grade-II, orderly, cleaner and bearer, applicants should be 10th pass.

Age-limit (as on 01-01-2022):

The age group limit is of 18 to 42 for general candidates. For SC/ST candidates it is up to 45 years and for PwD candidates it is up to 44 years.

Examination scheme:

There will be three computer based examinations consisting of objective type multiple choice questions, for the posts that require minimum educational qualification (EQs) of i) matriculation level, ii) higher secondary, and iii) graduation and above levels.

The exam will have negative marking of 0.50 marks (out of a maximum of 2 marks/ question) for each wrong answer.