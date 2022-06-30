SSC MTS Recruitment 2022: Check vacancies, exam dates, admit card details and more

Notification for the SSC MTS 2022 recruitment was released earlier this year by the Staff Selection Commission. As per the notification, the SSC MTS 2022 Tier 1 Exam is scheduled from July 5 to July 22. The admit card for the examination has also been released recently. Candidates who applied for the SSC MTS Exam 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website- www.sscnr.nic.in

Here are all the details about the SSC MTS Recruitment 2022.

Vacancies

Notification for 7301 vacancies for Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) & Multi-Tasking Staff has been released. SSC MTS 2022 recruitment will be done for the posts of Peon, Daftary, Jamadar, Junior Gestetner Operator, Chowkidar, Safaiwala, Mali and Havaldar among others.

Salary

The candidates shortlisted for the SSC MTS posts in 2022 will receive a salary under Pay band-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission. The basic pay will be Rs 5,200-20,200 + Grade Pay Rs 1,800.

However, the take-home salary of MTS ranges between Rs 20,000 to 24,000 per month (approximately).

SSC MTS Exam dates

The Staff Selection Commission has released a calendar with the annual plan of all the SSC exams. As per the calendar, the SSC MTS 2022 Exam Date for Tier I will be conducted from July 5 to July 22.

The Tier 2 exam dates will be released after the completion of Tier 1 exams.

Eligibility

Citizenship:

A candidate must be:

(a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a Tibetan refugee who came to India, before January 1, 1962, to permanently settle in the country, or

(e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam to permanently settle in India.

Educational qualifications:

Candidates must have passed matriculation (class 10th) or equivalent examination from a recognised board.

Age limit

The vacancies for MTS are announced in two age groups for Havaldar posts in CBN and CBIC for which the age limit is between 18-25 years and 18-27 years, respectively.

Candidates from the reserved categories are given age relaxation on the upper limit as per the government rules.

Admit card

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), North Eastern Region, has released the admit cards of the Paper 1 for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar posts.

The candidates can check their exam date and time on the SSC MTS Admit Card 2022.

The SSC NER Admit Card link is active for the candidates who have applied for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, and Mizoram locations.