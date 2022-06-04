Satyendra Nath Bose: Google dedicates doodle to Indian physicist whose work was recognised by Albert Einstein

Google dedicated a doodle to Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose today to celebrate his immense contribution to quantum mechanics. On June 4, 1924, Bose sent his quantum formulations on the way particles were counted to Albert Einstein who recognised its significance.

Bose was born in Kolkata in 1894 and loved solving arithmetic problems from childhood. At the age of 15, Bose started studying science at the Presidency College. He then pursued his post-graduation in Applied Mathematics at the University of Calcutta. He graduated top of his class.

By 1917, Bose was giving lectures on physics. While giving a lecture on Planck’s radiation formula to postgraduate students, Bose had questioned the way particles were counted. He started experimenting with his own theories and documented his findings in a paper called “Planck’s Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta”. Bose had initially sent the paper to a prominent science journal called The Philosophical Magazine for publication. However, the magazine rejected his research, prompting Bose to send the paper to Albert Einstein.

In the letter, dated June 4, 1924, Bose said he was anxious to know what Einstein thought about his research. Saying he did not know sufficient German to translate the paper, Bose requested Einstein to publish the paper in the Zeitschrift für Physik publication if he thought the paper was worth publishing.

“Though a complete stranger to you, I do not feel any hesitation in making such a request. Because we are all your pupils though profiting only by your teachings through your writings,” Bose wrote in the letter.

Einstein had earlier acceded to Bose’s request to translate his paper on Generalised Relativity in English, the letter stated.

Recognising the significance of the discovery, Einstein translated Bose's paper "Planck's Law and Hypothesis of Light Quanta" into German and published it in Zeitschrift für Physik under Bose's name.

Bose’s research turned out to be one of the most important findings in quantum theory.

Recognising Bose’s contribution to physics, the Indian government honoured him with the highest civilian award in the country, the Padma Vibhushan, in 1954.