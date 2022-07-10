Sri Lanka gets 44,000 million tonnes of urea from India, island nation's agri minister to resign too

Days after Sri Lanka announced bankruptcy, India handed more than 44,000 metric tonnes of urea under a credit line to the crisis-ridden nation. This was part of New Delhi's ongoing efforts to support the island nation's farmers and help bolster bilateral cooperation for food security, the Indian High Commission said.

Sri Lankan Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera had told reporters he would resign after he gets the fertiliser consignment from India on Sunday.

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay met Amaraweera on Sunday to inform him about the arrival of more than 44,000 metric tonnes of urea supplied under a credit line.

"High Commissioner stressed that this latest assistance by #India symbolises its continued commitment to support the people of Sri Lanka, including #lka's farmers, and bolster the efforts for food security of the country's citizens," the Indian High Commission tweeted.

Amaraweera had met Baglay last month and sought India's help for food security and environmental protection in the island nation, as it faces the worst economic crisis in its post-independence history.

In May, India assured Sri Lanka to immediately supply 65,000 metric tonnes of urea to avoid any disruption to the current Yala cultivation season in Sri Lanka. Yala is the season of paddy cultivation in Sri Lanka that lasts between May and August.

One of the major reasons for Sri Lanka's turmoil is President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's decision last year to ban chemical fertiliser imports in order to turn into a green economy. This caused a food shortage with crop losses amounting to 50 percent. Rajapaksa had admitted his decision to ban chemical fertilisers to go 100 percent organic was wrong.

Sri Lanka's annual fertiliser imports cost $400 million. Sri Lanka's total foreign debt stands at $51 billion.

India has committed more than $3 billion to debt-ridden Sri Lanka in loans, credit lines and credit swaps since January this year.

"It may be recalled that in line with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and as an earnest friend and partner of Sri Lanka, India has extended multi-pronged assistance to the people of Sri Lanka in the last few months," the Indian High Commission said.

The support from India ranges from economic assistance of close to $3.5 billion to help secure Sri Lanka's food, health, and energy security by supplying essential items like food, medicines, fuel, kerosene and other essentials.