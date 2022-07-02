Sri Akal Takht Sahib Foundation Day 2022: History and significance

Every year on July 2 the Sikh community across the globe honours the establishment of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. It is one of five takhts (seats) of the Sikhs which is considered to be the first and most important Takht situated in Amritsar. Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Guru of the religion, laid the foundation of this platform inside the Golden Temple complex.

Originally named Akal Bunga, the site is said to be constructed for the representation of political resistance against Mughals during the 17th and 18th centuries. It is the place where both spiritual and material concerns of Sikhs are addressed.

Akal Takht is now also the term used for the highest religious body of the Sikhs.

History and Significance

Sri Akal Takht Sahib was built by Guru Hargobind Sahib with the help of Baba Buddha Ji and Bhai Gurdas Ji. The nine feet tall concrete slab was revealed by Guru Hargobind on June 15, 1606, when he wore two swords, the Miri and the Piri, which indicate his temporal and religious authority, respectively. The auspicious white platform stands directly opposite the Harmandir Sahib or Golden Temple.

The sixth guru used to sit down at the top of the Akal Takht and listen to people and their problems. Hari Singh Nalwa, a general of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, used Gold to decorate the Akhal Takht.