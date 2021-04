The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the country's apex drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India, has approved the Russia-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use in India.

This will be the third vaccine to get the approval after Serum Institute of India’s locally made Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s indigenously developed Covaxin.

Here are all the details about the Sputnik V vaccine, we know so far:

Who produces Sputnik V Vaccine?

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, in partnership with the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed the Sputnik V vaccine. In India the RDIF has partnered with Panacea Biotec, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Gland Pharma in India for the local production of the vaccine.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratory had last week sought the vaccine's emergency authorisation from the DCGI. Dr Reddy's has been conducting small clinical trials with Sputnik V in India since it entered into a deal with RDIF.

Is Sputnik vaccine safe?

The Sputnik V vaccine has been cleared by the SEC to be used for emergency cases in India. The vaccine is already being distributed in 59 countries, including Hungary, South Korea, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. Russia has delivered more than 1.2 billion doses of the vaccine to various countries without significant safety issues.

The efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6 percent as confirmed by leading medical journal Lancet. It has been registered in 59 countries globally. The price of Sputnik V is less than $10 per shot.

What are the key advantages of Sputnik V?

Sputnik V is one of only three vaccines to have an efficacy rate of over 90 percent. It has a more extended period of immunisation, giving better protection from COVID-19. Sputnik V has no common side effects as an adenoviral vaccine and neither does it cause any strong allergic reactions.