Spider-Man No Way Home breaks box office records in India; collects over Rs 30 cr on day 1

Spider-Man: No Way Home, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) phase 4, was released in India on December 16. Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, the movie has broken all box office records since COVID-19 in the country.

Despite cinema halls operating at 50 percent occupancy in most markets due to the pandemic, it has collected Rs 32.67 crore on the first day of the release.

In a statement, Sony Pictures Entertainment India said the film's day one net earnings was Rs 32.67 crore and gross earning Rs 41.50 crore, the highest among all the Hindi and English films that released in 2021.

Released in 3264 screens across India, the superhero movie also registered the second-highest opening in the history of Hollywood releases in India.

Expected to become the biggest film of 2021 in India, the Marvel extravaganza has beaten opening day collections of the Bollywood movie Sooryavanshi which opened at Rs 26 crore.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the return of Holland as the titular web-slinger after playing the character in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home as well as three Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies. In the new film, with Spider-Man's identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help.

When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

The film also features appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Apart from Hindi and English, it will hit theatres in Tamil and Telugu in India.

