Spices Board targets $10 billion in exports by 2030, seeks insights from stakeholders

Indian Spices Board aims to achieve $10 billion in spice exports by 2030 and has called for suggestions from stakeholders to boost shipments in emerging markets. The board is seeking insights on potential markets and trade barriers, as well as diversification of export markets and leveraging technology and public-private partnerships for further growth.

During an event in Kochi, D Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, said, "The Board has been strategizing to achieve USD 10 billion in exports of spices by 2030." Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, said that diversification of export markets and creating Brand India in the spices sector will help make India more sustainable and resilient in the export of spices.

He also called for leveraging technology and public-private partnerships for further growth and developments in the spices sector. Spice exports have dipped by about 6 percent to USD 3 billion during April-January this fiscal.

To achieve the goal, the Spices Board is seeking insights from stakeholders on key potential and emerging markets as well as stumbling barriers in the trade of spices for collective action.

The board functions as an international link between Indian exporters and importers abroad and has been involved in various activities that touch upon every segment of the spices sector.

During the event, a panel discussion was held with spice industry leaders and exporters on doubling exports. A compendium on the key schemes for the spice’s exporters compiled and prepared by YES Bank and Spices Board was released by Rajesh Agrawal on the side-lines of the panel discussion.

The Board also organized a nationwide campaign on 'Clean and Safe Spices' covering more than 20 States/UT to spread the message and awareness on food safety and the quality of spices for producing surplus quality spices. The move aims to give strength to the entire value chain of the sector.