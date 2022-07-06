SpiceJet failed to establish safe, efficient and reliable air services, says DGCA in show-cause notice

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on Wednesday, saying that the airline has failed to "establish safe, efficient and reliable air services".

The aviation regulator's statement came after eight technical malfunction incidents involving the SpiceJet planes were reported in the last 18 days. The DGCA has given the airline three weeks to respond to the notice.

The DGCA noted that approved vendors are not being paid on regular basis and that a review showed a shortage of spares.

"The review (of the incidents) transpires that poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions have resulted in degradation of the safety margins," the statement said.

The DGCA added that the financial assessment carried out by the DGCA in September 2021 also revealed that the airline was operating on 'cash-and-carry' (model). "And suppliers/approved vendors are not being paid on a regular basis, leading to a shortage of spares and frequent invoking of MELs (minimum equipment lists)," the DGCA said.

Reacting to the DGCA notice, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said passenger safety is paramount. "Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected," the minister said in a tweet on Wednesday.

SpiceJet reacts to DGCA notice

In response to the DGCA notice, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "SpiceJet is in receipt of the DGCA notice and will be responding within the specified time period. We are committed to ensuring a safe operation for our passengers and crew."

The spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that "initial investigation shows recent incidents do not indicate a specific maintenance issue within fleet". The statement added, "Preventive actions are formulated, implemented and audited frequently to ensure no recurrence of a similar nature occurs in the future."

It said most of the recent incidents are isolated in nature and that investigations are being carried out as per norms.

SpiceJet incidents in recent times

At least eight incidents of technical malfunction have been reported on SpiceJet planes in the last 18 days. In a recent incident, a pilot of a SpiceJet freighter aircraft realised after its take-off that its weather radar was not working. The plane which was heading to Chongqing in China then returned to Kolkata.

Following the incidents, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC decided to return to Kolkata. Aircraft landed safely at Kolkata ."

On Tuesday itself, the airline's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator. On the same day, SpiceJet's Kandla- Mumbai flight did an emergency landing in Maharashtra's capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

On July 2, a SpiceJet flight heading to Jabalpur returned to Delhi after the crew members observed smoke in the cabin at an altitude of around 5,000 feet. On June 19, an engine on the carrier's Delhi-bound aircraft carrying 185 passengers caught fire soon after it took off from the Patna airport.

In another incident, fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate SpiceJet planes while taking off on June 24 and June 25, forcing the aircraft to abandon their journeys and return, news agency PTI reported.

SpiceJet audit

An audit of SpiceJet will take place in connection with impact of ransomware attack in May. "Post the ransomware attack, auditors will re-authenticate that numbers remain intact from what they have audited. Auditors will re-authenticate that audit trails are maintained. Such process is normal in such events," the spokesperson said.

Referring to the ransomware attack, SpiceJet spokesperson said have informed the stock exchange about the delay in publication of earnings. "Our financials were already prepared pre-ransomware attack. We retrieved our systems and data post ransomware attack," the spokesperson said.

"SpiceJet successfully completed the meticulous audit program for recertification in October 2021. We have been regularly audited by the DGCA. All our aircraft were audited a month ago by the regulator and found to be safe. All flights of SpiceJet are conducted in compliance with the applicable regulations of the DGCA Civil Aviation Regulations on the subject," the official statement by the airlines said.