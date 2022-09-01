    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    SpiceJet Delhi-Nashik flight returns midway due to 'autopilot' snag; check details

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag, an official said.

    A SpiceJet flight that took off for Nashik in Maharashtra from the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday morning returned midway to the city due to an 'autopilot' snag, a DGCA official said. The Boeing 737 aircraft landed safely, he said.
    SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag, the official said. Facing financial turbulence amid high fuel prices and rupee depreciation, SpiceJet aircraft have been involved in a series of incidents in the past as well, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to the airline.
    On July 27, the aviation safety regulator also ordered the airline to operate a maximum of 50 percent of its flights for eight weeks.
    ALSO READ | SpiceJet shares face turbulence as airline’s loss widens despite jump in revenue
