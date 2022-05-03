The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has come out with a latest update on the mid-air turbulence involving SpiceJet plane SG-945, which was on its way to Guwahati from Mumbai on May 1.

Two passengers of the Spicejet plane are in ICU, the aviation regulator said and added that it was taking the flight’s crew off the roster, the aircraft’s engineer and the in-charge of SpiceJet's maintenance control centre pending investigation, reported PTI.

The DGCA said on Monday that it had instituted a team to inquire into the turbulence incident. The probe is underway and the aircraft is grounded at Kolkata airport now..

“As a regulatory measure, DGCA is carrying out inspection of M/s Spice jet aircraft across the fleet,” it added.

Three passengers are hospitalized. Of this, two of them are in ICU at Durgapur, one is admitted in Diamond hospital and another is in a mission hospital with a spinal injury.

The aviation regulator had earlier said that 14 passengers and three crew members were injured in the incident. They sustained injuries to the head, spine, shoulder, forehead and face, as per the report. Most of them have left the hospital.

Earlier, SpiceJet had said 11 passengers were injured. The flight was carrying 195 passengers and six crew members, including two pilots.

Meanwhile, the DGCA has found damage to a few seat hand rests and overhead decorative panels. One cabin overhead bin lock was found broken.

“The aircraft took off from Mumbai at approx. 1713 IST. During descent, the aircraft experienced severe turbulence and the vertical load factor varied from +2.64G and - 1.36G. During this period the autopilot got disengaged for two minutes and the crew manually flew the aircraft,” the DGCA said in its initial report, reports India Today.

"The turbulence encountered by a flight while landing in Durgapur, and the damage caused to the passengers is unfortunate. The DGCA has deputed a team to investigate the incident," the Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has tweeted.

A Spicejet spokesperson said, "Eleven passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur on May 1, which encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers, were hospitalised."

The airline is providing all possible help to the injured, he added.