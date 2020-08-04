India 'Speaker Brother': Loudspeakers teach Indian children after virus shutters schools Updated : August 04, 2020 04:23 PM IST The children sang rhymes and answered questions, with some of them speaking of the loudspeaker as 'Speaker Brother' or 'Speaker Sister'. I love studying with Speaker Brother," said Jyoti, a gleeful 11-year-old girl who attended one session. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply