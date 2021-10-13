Southwest monsoon withdraws but IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in these states

The weather department on Wednesday said that the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from several parts of the country. The southwest monsoon withdrew from Gujarat on Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that this was the second most-delayed withdrawal since 1960.

However, the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Puducherry due to cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea. It has also forecasted heavy rainfall in parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Karaikal. The IMD expects rainfall to continue in these regions until October 16.

According to IMD , Bengaluru is expected to witness heavy rainfall for the next five days. It has also issued a green alert in Delhi from October 12 to October 16. The meteorological department predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thundery development on October 16 and issued a yellow alert for October 17 hinting that there might be light rain/thundershowers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes - green' means all is well and yellow' indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruptions in day-to-day activities.

An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Red' alert is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and pose a significant risk to life.