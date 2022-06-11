After weeks of scorching heat and intense heatwave, pre-monsoon showers brought some cheer to Mumbai. The financial capital of the country and nearby areas saw heavy to moderate rainfall as the Southwest monsoon reached the city, the India Meteorological Department said.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Mumbai during next 3-4 hours," IMD Mumbai said.

While monsoon had been progressing slowly over the past week, the IMD expects the progress to pick up pace as conditions remain favourable. The Southwest monsoon is advancing well into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal and will arrive in some parts of states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, Goa, some parts of south Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of South Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours," the IMD forecast said.

The weather department has warned of extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.5 mm) not associated with the monsoon in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya over the next five days.

Despite the monsoon making progress, the country’s capital continues to be struggle with severe temperatures. The IMD had predicted that there would be no respite from the heat for Delhi and surrounding areas until June 15.

"Till June 15, there is no possibility of rain in Delhi. However, cloudy skies are expected on June 11, but there is no system to support rain,” said RK Janamani, Senior Scientist of the Meteorological Department.